Look: CeeDee Lamb Put On Some Muscle This Offseason

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up prior to a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

CeeDee Lamb is preparing to handle a heavy role in the Dallas Cowboys' offense this season.

After Dallas sent Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns, Lamb will enter his third NFL season as Dak Prescott's top target. He's also poised to enter 2022 bigger and stronger.

Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, Lamb said he added 10 pounds of muscle during the offseason. He's also not shying away from the brighter spotlight.

"I’ve been ready," Lamb said of becoming the team's No. 1 wide receiver. "That’s just me and my competitiveness. That’s in my nature. I’m always ready for my name to be called."

Lamb arguably took the distinction from Cooper last year anyway, leading the Cowboys with 79 receptions for 1,102 yards. With Cooper gone, Lamb could receive even more than last year's 120 targets.

Prescott is looking to form an elite duo with the 23-year-old. Per Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, the quarterback had Lamb's locker moved next to his so they communicate easier.

"He’s the guy," Prescott said. "Just being young, hopefully he’s my receiver until I’m done playing."

The team site currently lists Lamb at 200 pounds. Some extra muscle could make him a more physical playmaker on the outside this season and beyond.