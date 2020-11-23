Look: CeeDee Lamb Reacts To Insane Touchdown Catch

CeeDee Lamb is widely considered one of the best rookie wideouts in the NFL. The Cowboys receiver certainly proved that point on Sunday with an incredible touchdown grab in Dallas’ 31-28 win over the Vikings.

On second and goal, Lamb ran a fade route to the front side of the end zone. Andy Dalton overthrew his young receiver, but Lamb was able to turn the mistake into six points. On a quick change of direction, the athletic young receiver dove backwards to make the grab in the back of the end zone.

Lamb got completely parallel to the turf on his leap, going horizontal to make the catch. The rookie posted a photo of the catch on his Instagram after the game.

“Anywhere, Imma handle that,” Lamb wrote as the caption.

In his first year in the league, Lamb has collected 595 receiving yards and three touchdowns. While those numbers may not blow you away, they’re certainly impressive for a rookie playing on one of the NFL’s most struggling offenses.

Today’s win and Lamb’s catch were both bright spots in the Cowboys’ abysmal season so far. Sunday marked only their third victory of the season.

Despite a poor 3-7 record, the Cowboys are still somehow in contention to win their division. Right now, the Eagles lead the historically weak NFC East with a 3-6-1 record. The rest of the division all sit at 3-7.

Dallas faces off against the division rival Washington Football Team on Sunday. If they’re able to pull off their second straight victory, the Cowboys will make a jump in the NFC East standings.