Look: Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants Fail Sports Movie Question

A recent airing of "Celebrity Jeopardy!" has sports fans up in arms.

In a question related to the iconic movie "Field of Dreams," WNBA star Candace Parker, actress Torrey DeVitto and comedian Patton Oswalt were stumped when asked to fill in the blank of one of the film's most famed quotes:

In 'Field of Dreams' a question is asked, 'Is this Heaven?' -- No, it's this midwestern state also known as 'The Corn State.'

The contestants fail started to go viral on Twitter.

"This is astonishing," a user replied.

"Ah yes, I always think of Wisconsin and corn," another laughed.

"Aren't we actually the Hawkeye State?" asked Todd Dorman. "(Ducks for cover)."

"LORDY!!! It’s IOWA," another tweeted.

"Nebraska is a fair answer but WISCONSIN?????"

"This is the most disgusting video on the internet."

"We should be more upset that Jeopardy! producers didn't properly refer to Iowa as 'The Hawkeye State,'" said Mitch Fick.

Need to send a VHS copy to all three immediately.