Look: Celebrity Packers Fan Is 'Done' With Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers may very well have played his final game for the Green Bay Packers. But for one celebrity Packers fan, his departure will be a welcome sight.

Taking to Twitter this morning, rapper Lil Wayne declared that he's been "done" with Aaron Rodgers for a while because he feels that Rodgers is no longer giving his all to the team. He indicated that he hopes the Packers move on from Rodgers soon.

"Man as a Packers fan, all I can say is R E L A P S E!!! I been done w 12 12 been done w football Now when tf are they gon be done w 12???????!!!!! Idk but GO PACK GO."

Not everyone agrees that Rodgers is the biggest problem with the team right now. Many defended him, pointing to the team's persistent lack of weapons and the drops that result from it.

"We had dropped passes that should've been caught in critical 3rd down situations as well... it ain't all on AR-12 but he should've taking the reigns to figure out a win," one user replied.

"We always love the team. But Rodgers is washed. We absolutely need to move on. We appreciate what’s he’s done for the team but he isn’t the man anymore. He’s a turnover machine and chokes in the biggest moments. GPG!!!" wrote another.

"He’s the literal only player on the entire roster worth keeping Wayne. Stop it," a third wrote.

One would imagine the decision will be just as hard for the Packers as for Rodgers.

Has Rodgers truly played his final down in Green Bay?