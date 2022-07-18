Look: Celebrity Was Ejected From MLB All-Star Softball Game

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 17: Umpires review a fan interference call in the first inning during Game Four of the American League Championship Series between the Boston Red Sox and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 17, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The MLB celebrity All-Star Softball Game took place this past weekend. Amid the festivities, one celebrity earned the umpire's wrath and ultimately got ejected from the game.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Emmy winner Bryan Cranston was on the receiving end of a controversial strike that saw him called out. Cranston seemed to take issue with the call and started playing it up for the crowd.

The former Breaking Bad and Malcolm in the Middle star started yelling at the umpire and kicking dirt onto his shoes. All the while, Cranston was using the same gravelly voice that became his signature as Walter White in Breaking Bad.

Cranston was soon ejected from the game - not for the yelling or for the kicking, but for grabbing a bucket of Big League Chew and hurling the contents right onto the umpire. That was the straw that broke the camel's back.

Enjoy the spectacle:

Bryan Cranston actually ranks among one of Hollywood's most high-profile baseball fans. The LA native has been a Dodgers fan his whole life and played when he was in school.

Cranston has used some of his TV earnings to collect some incredible baseball memorabilia as well. One of his most prized possessions is a Braves jersey with autographs from 11 members of the 500-home run club.

So yeah, Bryan Cranston is passionate about the game of baseball.

Maybe he wasn't acting in this after all...