Look: Celtics Player's Pregame T-Shirt Went Viral Sunday

You can sometimes learn a lot about someone by what they wear. For Boston Celtics guard Derrick White, we all learned just how much he enjoyed one of the most popular sports video games.

Prior to today's Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Celtics guard was rocking a Pablo Sanchez t-shirt. Sanchez was a character in the Backyard Sports video game franchise that was wildly popular in the late-90s and early-2000s.

Sanchez himself was the game's best player, boasting the best stats in almost every category. "The Secret Weapon" had some of the best stats in both editions of Backyard Basketball too.

Celtics fans loved seeing White make reference to the video game icon. Some believe it's a sign that he's going to dominate the Bucks today:

"Oh he’s scoring 30 off the bench lol," one fan wrote.

"40 bomb imminent," wrote another.

"oh yeah we’re getting a Derrick White masterclass," a third fan wrote.

Through the first half, Derrick White didn't do a whole lot. He was 0-7 on field goals and had one defensive rebound.

But the Boston Celtics are doing well against a strong Milwaukee team. They lead 48-43 at the half with Jayson Tatum, Grant Williams and Jaylen Brown combining for 38 of those points.

White may not be channeling his inner Pablo Sanchez right now, but the rest of the team is.