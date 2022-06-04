Look: Celtics Wear Shirts In Support Of Brittney Griner Amid NBA Finals

As the fight to get Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner home continues, Celtics players showed their support by wearing "WE ARE BG" shirts ahead of Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The shirt is in reference to the ongoing campaign to bring Griner back stateside. She's currently detained in Russia under what the U.S. State Department has deemed a "wrongful detention."

The shirts got a good amount of reaction from folks on social media.

"BRING BRITTNEY HOME," a user replied in all-caps.

"Just imagining Grant walking up to random people at the airport and sticking out his chest so they can scan his gigantic QR code brings a smile to my face," tweeted a former Boston Globe writer.

"Grant always out here representing the WNBA," another said of Celtics forward Grant Williams. "We stan."

"Yes, Grant. Yes," applauded another.

I love Grant Williams for many reasons, and this is one more," said one Celtics fan. "Bring Brittney home."

"I rock with him heavy. Haven’t seen much support from the NBA talking about BG’s wrongful detainment."

"Lit," another tweeted.

Griner has been detained in Russia for 107 days now.