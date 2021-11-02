Look: CFB Fans Were Stunned By 1 Team’s Ranking

No matter how the College Football Playoff committee ranks the nation’s top teams, there are always going to be angry fans. But during Tuesday evening’s first CFP top-25 selection show of the year, one decision had the college football world especially puzzled.

Failing to even crack the top six, the 9-0 Oklahoma Sooners were given a No. 8 ranking.

Fans and analysts from around the college football world took to Twitter to react to this shockingly-low ranking for the undefeated Big 12 squad.

Oklahoma, the only 9-0 team in the country, is ranked #8. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 2, 2021

Oklahoma has never been so disrespected. https://t.co/jtLyrR5lXV — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 2, 2021

Oklahoma has no Top 25 wins, and pretty much every metric the committee values doesn't like them (b.c they've barely beaten bad teams). Whereas No. 7 Michigan has no Top 25 wins, and a loss, but all the metrics love them. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 2, 2021

Michigan being ranked ahead of Oklahoma in the first playoff rankings is Michigan's biggest win under Jim Harbaugh so far — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) November 2, 2021

What in the blue hell is this Oklahoma ranking?! — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) November 2, 2021

To be fair to the selection committee, the Sooners haven’t exactly been convincing throughout their 9-0 schedule this year. Starting the season with a five-point victory over Tulane in Week 1, Oklahoma has five one-possession wins over unranked opponents. In addition to those close calls, OU also struggled against a Kansas team that has just one win over the last two seasons.

Fortunately for the Sooners, their final CFP ranking still sits in their hands. With three games remaining against No. 12 Baylor, Iowa State and No. 11 Oklahoma State, an undefeated record to close out the year would almost certainly earn the program a top-four spot.

For now though, Oklahoma sits behind four one-loss teams: No. 7 Michigan (7-1), No. 5 Ohio State (7-1), No. 4 Oregon (7-1) and No. 2 Alabama (7-1).