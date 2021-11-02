The Spun

Look: CFB Fans Were Stunned By 1 Team’s Ranking

The Oklahoma Sooners football team running onto the field.NORMAN, OK - AUGUST 30: The Oklahoma Sooners take the field before the game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs August 30, 2014 at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners defeated the Bulldogs 48-16. (Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

No matter how the College Football Playoff committee ranks the nation’s top teams, there are always going to be angry fans. But during Tuesday evening’s first CFP top-25 selection show of the year, one decision had the college football world especially puzzled.

Failing to even crack the top six, the 9-0 Oklahoma Sooners were given a No. 8 ranking.

Fans and analysts from around the college football world took to Twitter to react to this shockingly-low ranking for the undefeated Big 12 squad.

To be fair to the selection committee, the Sooners haven’t exactly been convincing throughout their 9-0 schedule this year. Starting the season with a five-point victory over Tulane in Week 1, Oklahoma has five one-possession wins over unranked opponents. In addition to those close calls, OU also struggled against a Kansas team that has just one win over the last two seasons.

Fortunately for the Sooners, their final CFP ranking still sits in their hands. With three games remaining against No. 12 Baylor, Iowa State and No. 11 Oklahoma State, an undefeated record to close out the year would almost certainly earn the program a top-four spot.

For now though, Oklahoma sits behind four one-loss teams: No. 7 Michigan (7-1), No. 5 Ohio State (7-1), No. 4 Oregon (7-1) and No. 2 Alabama (7-1).

