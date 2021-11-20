Look: CFB QB Just Had The Worst Turnover Of The Season

With the ball on Oklahoma’s 40-yard line and 27 seconds to go before halftime, Iowa State had a shot to get into field goal range and notch a score before the break.

But instead of a lead-grabbing score for the Cyclones, disaster struck for Brock Purdy and his Iowa State squad.

Rolling out to his left to escape pressure, Purdy had his eyes locked downfield. At the last second, the senior quarterback saw Sooners defensive back Key Lawrence streaking toward him.

Pump faking the ball and attempting to tuck it before the hit, Purdy got absolutely cracked at the line of scrimmage. The ball popped out into the backfield where it was scooped by defensive lineman Jalen Redmond and taken in for the score.

This embarrassing mishap allowed the Sooners to take a 14-7 lead at the half.

Take a look at the play here:

BIG MAN SCOOPS AND SCORES 🚨 No. 13 Oklahoma leads Iowa State 14-7 at the half (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/ys13Ikputd — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 20, 2021

This play is indicative of a rough senior season for Brock Purdy. Compared to his impressive sophomore and junior seasons with the Cyclones, 2021 hasn’t exactly lived up to previous hype. Back in 2019, he logged 3,982 yards 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions. This year, he has 2,441 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions with just one game remaining.

Iowa State will look to mount a comeback in the second half and take down the No. 13 Sooners.