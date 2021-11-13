Look: CFB Team Connects On Insane Last-Second Hail Mary

Today’s FCS matchup between No. 4 South Dakota State and No. 19 South Dakota came to a close with a stunning finish on Saturday.

With one second remaining on the clock, South Dakota had one final shot at the end zone from around its own 40-yard line. Rolling out to the right, freshman quarterback Carson Camp launched a desperation Hail Mary down the field.

The pass came up short, coming in contact with a defender’s hands at around the five-yard line. But after a couple more bounces on top of the scrum, the ball made its way into the end zone and into the arms of freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Webb.

The miraculous play resulted in a touchdown and a 23-20 upset victory over the Jackrabbits.

Take a look here:

The rivalry between these two programs goes back all the way to their first meeting in 1889. Through 116 meetings, South Dakota State leads the series in a tightly-contested 55-54-7 race.

While the overall record between these two programs is almost dead even, South Dakota State has dominated the Coyotes in recent years. Prior to the last meeting in 2019, the Jackrabbits had claimed 10 straight victories in the series.

With today’s victory, South Dakota has started a streak of its own with two straight wins over the in-state rivals.