Look: Chad Johnson Has Special Guest At Boxing Debut

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson is making his professional boxing debut on Sunday night.

Johnson, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver, is fighting as part of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard. The 43-year-old Miami, Florida native will face Brian Maxwell in his boxing debut.

“Yes, I’m scared. I [was] scared before every football game. Any competitive event before you go into it, there’s a sense of nervousness and fear, it’s supposed to be,” Johnson told the New York Post.

“[I’m] not literally scared to the point where, ‘I don’t want to do this,’ but yes, scared, of course. There’s just nervousness, butterflies — it just comes with anything that you do competitive-wise.

“I’m outside of my element. It’s something new for me, something I’ve never done before to this magnitude. Obviously I’ve been in the ring [before], I’ve sparred for years, but now, it’s the real deal. People are watching.”

Johnson will have some special guests in attendance cheering him on.

Former NFL star Terrell Owens is among those in attendance at Sunday night’s fight.

Johnson seemed to impress early on, too.

I SEE YOU, CHAD JOHNSON … Fighting southpaw, Chad got in several good shots with both hands. Looked like he knew what he was doing. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 7, 2021

Tonight’s fights are airing on Showtime via pay-per-view.