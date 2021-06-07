The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Chad Johnson Has Special Guest At Boxing Debut

A closeup of Chad Ochocinco.SAN DIEGO - DECEMBER 20: Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals wears the number 15 on his helmet honoring deceased teammate Chris Henry during warmups before the game with the San Diego Chargers on December 20, 2009 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson is making his professional boxing debut on Sunday night.

Johnson, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver, is fighting as part of the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul undercard. The 43-year-old Miami, Florida native will face Brian Maxwell in his boxing debut.

“Yes, I’m scared. I [was] scared before every football game. Any competitive event before you go into it, there’s a sense of nervousness and fear, it’s supposed to be,” Johnson told the New York Post.

“[I’m] not literally scared to the point where, ‘I don’t want to do this,’ but yes, scared, of course. There’s just nervousness, butterflies — it just comes with anything that you do competitive-wise.

“I’m outside of my element. It’s something new for me, something I’ve never done before to this magnitude. Obviously I’ve been in the ring [before], I’ve sparred for years, but now, it’s the real deal. People are watching.”

Johnson will have some special guests in attendance cheering him on.

Former NFL star Terrell Owens is among those in attendance at Sunday night’s fight.

Johnson seemed to impress early on, too.

Tonight’s fights are airing on Showtime via pay-per-view.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.