Look: Chad Johnson Upset Over Joe Burrow's Decision

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a rough start to the 2022 season, just months removed from a Super Bowl appearance.

A season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers was a tough pill to swallow considering the team should have won despite five turnovers. Just a week later, Cincinnati lost to an undermanned Dallas Cowboys team.

After facing an 0-2 start, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an honest admission. He's deleted both his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The news made former Bengals star wide receiver Chad Johnson sad. He took to Twitter with a broken heart emoji.

Through two games, Burrow has racked up 537 yards through the air with three touchdowns and four interceptions.

He and the Bengals hope to bounce back this weekend with a very winnable game against the New York Jets on the slate.