Look: Chad Kelly's Message For NFL Team Is Going Viral

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Quarterback Chad Kelly #6 of the Denver Broncos throws as he warms up before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on September 16, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Fresh off a Grey Cup win for the CFL's Toronto Argonauts, quarterback Chad Kelly is hoping for another shot at playing in the NFL. And he's got one team on his radar.

During yesterday's Broncos-Rams game, former Broncos player Derek Wolfe posed the question "Who would you rather have at QB right now? Ryp, Russ or Baker?" in response to the team's poor performance with both Russell Wilson and Brett Rypien.

Kelly didn't need long to add himself into the equation. Taking to Twitter, he retweeted Wolfe with one word: "Chad."

Kelly's response is going viral with over 8,000 likes and 500 retweets along with over 1.6 million views since yesterday afternoon. Many fans are warming up to the idea too:

"100% you would be night and day better than our 250,000 million washed up quarterback," one user replied.

"Broncos would win more games for sure," another fan wrote.

"I mean, he's not wrong..." wrote a third.

Chad Kelly was the Mr. Irrelevant pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft. He barely saw the field in 1.5 seasons with them before being cut in the middle of the 2018 season after being arrested.

After two years as a fringe practice squad player for the Indianapolis Colts, Kelly decided to take his talents up north and joined the Canadian Football League in 2022. He led the Argonauts to a comeback win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win the Grey Cup earlier this year.

Will we see Kelly back in the NFL next year?