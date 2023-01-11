Look: Changes Are Reportedly Coming For The Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots addresses the media in a press conference following the Patriots 20-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots are set to make some changes after they missed the playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons.

That's unacceptable to both head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft as they're determined to get this team back on track.

According to Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston, changes are coming to the offensive coaching staff after Belichick and Kraft had a meeting.

"My understanding is offensive coaching reassignments are going to happen and several offensive coaches are under consideration for the Patriots' 2023 staff," Curran wrote.

This could mean that Joe Judge and Matt Patricia could find themselves in different positions on the coaching staff next season. Both were heavily involved in the offense but after the unit struggled throughout the season, fans have gotten antsy for a change to be made.

There could even be some changes made to the defensive coaching staff, even though the defense kept the team in games this season.

Don't be surprised if you see a lot of movement within this team in the coming months.