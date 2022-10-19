Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 19: Cowboys and chargers fans go crazy in the endzone seats during an NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Chargers on September 19, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. (Photo by Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation.

The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.

The Chargers are one of the most exciting teams in football, but their home crowds have been suspicious since the club moved from San Diego. On Monday night, though, one fan stood out.

Model Kayla Simmons was decked out in a Chargers jacked for the game. A photo she posted to social media quickly went viral.

Check it out.

Simmons is a social media star, with nearly one million followers on Instagram alone.