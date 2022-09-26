Look: Chargers Get More Absolutely Crushing Injury News

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

As if getting blown out by the Jacksonville Jaguars wasn't bad enough for the Los Angeles Chargers, injuries continue to plague them and took a major toll on one of their key offensive players yesterday.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton suffered a torn ACL during yesterday's game. He is now out for the rest of the season.

Guyton played 16 snaps and had two receptions for 64 yards, one of which went for 54 yards to help set up a Chargers field goal in the third quarter. But the injury took him out of the rest of the game.

Over the last two seasons, Guyton has really come into his own as a slot receiver for the Chargers. In 38 games he has 1,057 yards and six touchdowns.

In 2020, Guyton played all 16 games, starting nine of them, and finished with 28 receptions for 511 yards and three touchdowns - an average of 18.3 yards per catch.

The following year, Guyton got fewer opportunities but made the most of them, putting up 31 catches for 448 yards and another three touchdowns.

The Chargers are already trying to play through a significant injury to star quarterback Justin Herbert, who is dealing with a rib cartilage issue.

Who will fill the void on the Chargers now that Guyton is gone for the year?