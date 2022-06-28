Look: Charissa Thompson Reacts To Her New Broadcasting Job

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Charissa Thompson and Charlotte Flair of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

It's official.

On Tuesday, it was announced that "FOX NFL Kickoff" host Charissa Thompson will also be a regular presence on Amazon Prime Video's "Thursday Night Football" this upcoming season.

Thompson will be tabbed to host Amazon's pregame, halftime and postgame coverage of their new Thursday night broadcast.

In a tweet celebrating the announcement, Thompson shared: "I can’t wait for this!!! Thank you [NFL on Prime] for this awesome opportunity … let’s GO!!!!"

Amazon also welcomed the on-air vet with an official statement from Prime Video's Jared Stacy, who serves as the streaming giant's director of global live sports production.

We are excited to welcome Charissa to the TNF team. Her infectious enthusiasm, quick wit, and strong NFL credentials make her perfectly suited for this role. We look forward to seeing her elevate conversations and connecting with viewers every Thursday night.

Thompson will be joined by Richard Sherman and old friend Tony Gonzalez, with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit on the call from the booth.