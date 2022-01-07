Look: Charles Barkley Has Bold CFB Playoff National Title Pick

Charles Barkley, a former basketball star for the Auburn Tigers, has revealed his pick for a National Championship matchup between his former SEC rivals.

Though he said he has a great deal of respect for Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Barkley believes Georgia will ultimately win the contest.

“I don’t root against Coach Saban, but that being said, I think Georgia’s going to win the game,” Barkley said.

The Crimson Tide and Bulldogs each dominated their College Football Playoff semifinal matchups. Alabama took down Cincinnati 27-6 and Georgia beat Michigan 34-11.

Barkley feels these two teams are far and away the best in the nation.

“They’re the 2 best teams by far, I think you saw that during the semifinals,” Barkley said. “There’s no chance Cincinnati or Michigan had any chance whatsoever out there.”

Georgia’s only loss of the season was suffered at the hands of the Crimson Tide in this year’s SEC Championship game. Barkley admitted it would be a “bad look” it Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs fall to Bama twice in one season.

“I wish that he would do something bold, to be honest with you,” Barkley said. “I wish he could come out and guarantee a win. I think when you’re in this situation, you’ve got to do something bold. Now, you’re going to get your ass handed to you if you lose.”

The National Championship will kickoff at 8 p.m. on Monday night.