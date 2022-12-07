Look: Charles Barkley Botched NBA Star's Name Last Night

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: Charles Barkley commentates from the booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

There were a number of funny moments on The NBA on TNT last night - as there so often are. But as usual, it was a Charles Barkley flub that stole the show.

During NBA Tip-Off, Barkley and the panel were discussing who the early NBA MVP candidates might be. Barkley was trying to say that Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was his pick - but he flubbed the name.

"The MVP of the league right now - no disrespect to Luka (Doncic), no disrespect to AD (Anthony Davis) - that boy in Boston right now, he's kickin' ass and taking names. His name is Jayson Taylor... Jayson Tatum," Barkley said before bursting out laughing at his mistake.

Barkley was fortunate to have caught himself because everyone else on the panel starting laughing along with him.

Naturally, the clip is going viral with several thousand views on top of the hundreds of thousands who watched the broadcast last night. Just about everyone is having fun at Charles Barkley's expense.

As for the player in question Jayson Tatum, the Celtics power forward is enjoying the best season of his career right now. In 24 games he's averaging 31 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game. He's even improved his field goal percentage to 48-percent - a career-high.

It's one thing for Barkley to forget his name. But Tatum is making it his mission to make sure everyone else knows it right now.