Look: Charles Barkley Got Smothered By Snow During NBA On TNT Tonight

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Charles Barkley attends the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports) Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The hijinks continued during tonight's edition of Inside the NBA.

The NBA on TNT crew got into the holiday spirit on Tuesday night, listening to a special live performance of "Let it Snow" on set.

While the crew listened to this performance, a massive pile of fake snow dropped on Charles Barkley's head.

"I hate ya'll," Chuck said with a laugh.

Take a look at the hilarious incident here:

This certainly isn't the first prank the Inside the NBA crew has played — and it won't be the last. This light-hearted attitude is one of the main reasons their program is one of the most beloved shows in sports.

The crew is on the set tonight for their weekly Tuesday night double header on TNT. The Golden State Warriors vs. the New York Knicks will be followed by the Memphis Grizzlies vs. the Denver Nuggets.