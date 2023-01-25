Look: Charles Barkley Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Charles Barkley attends the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports) Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Shannon Sharpe was trending a lot over this past weekend.

Sharpe, who's one of the hosts on Undisputed, got into a small altercation with a few Memphis Grizzlies players on Friday night during the Grizzlies-Lakers game.

Sharpe and some of the Grizzlies' players were shouting at each other while Sharpe was courtside and it led to him getting escorted by security to a tunnel. He then had to remain there until after halftime.

Charles Barkley, who's one of the top analysts on TNT's Inside The NBA, was asked about that altercation and said that Sharpe went too far with his jawing.

"Reporters can never get into it with players,” Barkley said, (first transcribed by Awful Announcing). “That’s my rule of thumb, because, you know, we get paid to talk about these guys. And if you hate guys or don’t get along with guys, you’re gonna be somewhat biased whether you believe it or not."

Barkley makes a good point here. As a media member, you can't get into jawing matches with players at sporting events.

Shortly after the incident, Sharpe addressed it during Monday's episode of Undisputed and apologized for his actions.

Based on that apology, he's definitely learned his lesson.