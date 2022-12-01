Look: Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 28: Charles Barkley talks with fans prior to the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Auburn, AL. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

There were a lot of questions surrounding Hugh Freeze's candidacy for the Auburn head coaching job, largely due to character concerns. But what does Auburn's most famous basketball alum, Charles Barkley, have to say about that?

Speaking to AL.com, Barkley said that the people criticizing Freeze over character concerns should look inward before judging him. He found irony in people who have 'Don't judge anyone' signs when they are the ones judging everyone.

"One thing about being in the ‘Bible Belt,’ there’s a lot of people around here who think they’ve never made a mistake in their life,” Barkley said. "I never pay attention to that noise, and that’s what it is noise. Ain’t none of us perfect, but for some reason when you’re in the ‘Bible Belt,’ I saw a sign ‘Don’t judge anyone.’ They judge everyone.”

Freeze was infamously forced to resign from Ole Miss for allegations that might have violated the "morals clause" in his contract. After a few years out of football, he returned to the game with the Liberty Flames, who he promptly turned into a force to be reckoned with.

Hugh Freeze went 37-25 in five years at Ole Miss and famously beat Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide in back-to-back years. He then went 34-15 in four years with the Flames.

Freeze was one of the top head coaching candidates for every major opening in college football.

Auburn are happy to have him and Charles Barkley certainly is.