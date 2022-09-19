Look: Charles Barkley Shoots Down Potential New Job

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 28: Charles Barkley talks with fans prior to the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Auburn, AL. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images) Michael Chang/Getty Images

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley has a lot of different jobs on his plate these days between his NBA and golf broadcasting work. But there's one job he's being mentioned for that he wants nothing to do with.

Barkley was recently asked if he had any interest in filling the vacant athletic director job at his alma mater Auburn. The school parted ways with athletic director Allen Greene prior to the 2022 football season and are still searching for his replacement.

But during a recent media appearance alongside Tigers basketball coach Bruce Pearl, Barkley made it clear that he doesn't want the job. Specifically, he doesn't think Auburn could pay him enough to take it.

"They can't afford me," Barkley said bluntly.

Charles Barkley ranks up there with the great Bo Jackson as one of the greatest athletes to ever play at Auburn. His passion for Auburn sports knows no bounds.

But Barkley probably recognizes that taking on the role of Auburn athletic director would require a quantity of time, energy and stress that he isn't ready for - not without a king's ransom for his services, that is.

There's also the tiny matter of Barkley not officially being an actual candidate for the Auburn athletic director job in the first place, along with the tinier matter of him having no experience in any sort of athletic department front office role.

As cute as it might be to see Barkley playing a big role in shaping the future of Auburn athletics, it's probably not happening.