Look: Charles Barkley Was Not A Fan Of James Harden’s Outfit Tonight

NBA players are well known for their unique style. And on Tuesday night, Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden contributed to that stereotype with an eye-popping pregame outfit.

Rolling up to the Barclays Center for tonight’s matchup against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, “The Beard” rocked a fuzzy, oversized red hoodie and some red-tinted sunglasses.

NBA on TNT highlighted Harden’s fit before tonight’s featured contest tipped off.

It’s fair to say Charles Barkley wasn’t a huge fan of the shooting guard’s style.

“That’s like The Grinch or something…” Barkley said.

"That's like The Grinch or something…” 😂 Chuck breaking down The Beard's fit pic.twitter.com/7lzS65g8SK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 17, 2021

Harden’s off-court style is open for interpretation, but his lacking performance on the court this year is hard to deny. With his lowest scoring average since his third year in the league in 2011-12, the superstar Net is currently averaging 19.5 points per game through 14 contests.

At halftime of today’s game, the Nets are trailing 63-58. Harden has 14 points, three assists and two rebounds through 20 minutes of play.

Despite Harden’s rough start to the year, Brooklyn is currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 10-4 record.