Look: Charles Barkley's Comment About Donald Trump Going Viral

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 24: Charles Barkley attends the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Turner Sports) Michael Kovac/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the NBA announced the starters for each conference in the NBA All-Star Game.

In the East, the starters will be Giannis Antetokounmpo (the Captain), Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. Meanwhile, in the West, the starters are LeBron James (the Captain), Steph Curry, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, and Zion Williamson.

Former NBA star and current analyst Charles Barkley wasn't thrilled with the decisions. He blamed the fans for making bad choices and took a shot at former President Donald Trump in the process.

"We let the fans vote. Look what happened last time they got to vote for President...I don't mean the OLD guy, I mean the guy before the old guy. Sorry, President Biden..." Barkley said tonight.

There are few people in sports media that can get away with making such a comment on national television and Barkley is one of them.

For now, at least.