Look: Charles Barkley's Comment On Ben Simmons Is Going Viral
On Tuesday night, Ben Simmons returned to Philadelphia for his first in-game action against his former 76ers team.
It's no secret that Simmons' departure from Philadelphia was not a clean break. And given the infamous Philly sports fan attitude, the point guard's return to the Wells Fargo Center was not exactly met with a red-carpet welcome.
Charles Barkley and the TNT crew have tonight's Sixers-Nets game as their featured matchup. Before the game got underway, Barkley made a joke about Simmons' pregame outfit that's going viral on social media.
"He wearing that big ole jacket cause he got a bullet proof vest under there," the TNT analyst said on national TV.
Unsurprisingly, Simmons was met with a chorus of boos during his pregame introduction and every time he touched the ball on offense.
It's pretty clear the Philadelphia faithful are not ready to put this Ben Simmons situation behind them.