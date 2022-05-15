Look: Charles Leclerc Had Unfortunate Accident On Sunday

BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - MARCH 20: Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari prepares to drive on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 20, 2022 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc got into a wreck on Sunday with a car that many Formula 1 drivers would know.

Leclerc crashed the 1974 Ferrari of Niki Lauda after he experienced brake failure during a demonstration run. It happened at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix.

Leclerc was nearing the end of his time in the car when he lost control of the car and crashed into the barriers.

He then tweeted about the wreck and feels terrible about it.

"When you thought you already had all the bad luck of the world in Monaco and you lose the brakes into rascasse with one of the most iconic historical Ferrari Formula 1 car," Leclerc said.

Hopefully, Leclerc's bad luck in Monaco can end sooner rather than later.

He deserves some good fortune to go his way after crashing this car.