Look: Charlie Woods Is Limping At PNC Championship

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Charlie Woods waits to play a shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 19, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images) Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Charlie Woods might be a bit banged up at the PNC Championship.

Woods, who is the son of legendary golfer Tiger Woods, was seen limping during the warmup for Friday’s pro-am at the 2022 PNC Championship. Here's the video:

Jourdan then followed this tweet up with a report that the Golf Channel said that Woods rolled his ankle at the range.

It doesn't look to be super serious since he's out there golfing with his dad.

Usually, it's Tiger that's walking with a limp due to the severe car accident, so this was a bit surprising to see.

Even though Charlie is limping, it's not going to be enough for Team Wood to withdraw from the tournament. The PNC Championship is set to start on Saturday with Team Woods being paired alongside Team Thomas.