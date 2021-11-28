Look: Chase Claypool Called Out For Dangerous Play

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is getting called out for a dangerous face mask play on Sunday afternoon.
The Steelers are getting crushed by the Bengals, 41-10, on Sunday afternoon.
Late in the contest, Claypool grabbed the facemask of Bengals defensive back Darius Phillips. The play appeared to be intentional – and it was dangerous.
Chase Claypool come on man#SteelersNation #Bengals #NFL #PITvsCIN #CINvsPIT pic.twitter.com/x4JaxmSMmy
— Mr Matthew F1 (@NotMrMatthewF1) November 28, 2021
Bengals fans are not happy.
“Chase Claypool is very immature, if you’re not making plays, put your head down and work man,” one fan tweeted.
“What a sequence for Chase Claypool. Make a catch, run your mouth about said catch while losing 41-3, rip a guys helmet off away from the play for a 15yrd penalty, drop a pass,” another fan added.
“Chase Claypool cares more about talking s–t than he does about football and being disciplined,” one fan wrote.
The Steelers will drop to 5-5-1 on the season with Sunday’s loss, while the Bengals will improve to 7-4.