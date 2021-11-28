The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Chase Claypool Called Out For Dangerous Play

Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers points following a playPITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 07: Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts following a play during the second quarter of their game against the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field on December 07, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool is getting called out for a dangerous face mask play on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers are getting crushed by the Bengals, 41-10, on Sunday afternoon.

Late in the contest, Claypool grabbed the facemask of Bengals defensive back Darius Phillips. The play appeared to be intentional – and it was dangerous.

Bengals fans are not happy.

Chase Claypool is very immature, if you’re not making plays, put your head down and work man,” one fan tweeted.

What a sequence for Chase Claypool. Make a catch, run your mouth about said catch while losing 41-3, rip a guys helmet off away from the play for a 15yrd penalty, drop a pass,” another fan added.

Chase Claypool cares more about talking s–t than he does about football and being disciplined,” one fan wrote.

The Steelers will drop to 5-5-1 on the season with Sunday’s loss, while the Bengals will improve to 7-4.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.