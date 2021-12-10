Look: Chase Claypool Getting Ripped For Explanation After Terrible Play

Following his questionable play during the Steelers’ final two-minute-drill drive last night, Pittsburgh wide receiver Chase Claypool drew heavy criticisms from all over the NFL world. And while the play itself was rough, his explanation after the game has resulted in even more callouts from fans and analysts around the league.

After completing a first-down catch in the redzone with no timeouts remaining, Claypool chose to celebrate his reception with a “first-down point” instead of rushing the ball back to the line for a spike. Costing his team some crucial seconds in the waning minute of the game, Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers offense had limited shots at the endzone to go for a possible tie.

At the end of Claypool’s ill-advised celebration, Pittsburgh offensive lineman Trai Turner and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks fought to pry the ball from the second-year receiver’s hands — causing it bounce across the field and waste even more precious seconds.

Claypool took partial responsibility for his mistake, but mostly blamed the loss of time on whoever knocked the ball out of his hands.

“Definitely gotta be better,” he said, per Steelers insider Dejan Kovacevic. “I got tackled near the hash, did my little first down point and went to hand the ball to the ref… The ball got knocked out of my hands. That’s what cost us the time. But I definitely do have to be better.”

I just asked Chase Claypool about that ill-advised first-down pose on the final drive: pic.twitter.com/eRnoVKaP9O — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) December 10, 2021

For the most part, the NFL world isn’t buying this explanation.

“Wow…lied and threw a teammate under the bus. Selfish,” one fan wrote.

“When you blame the teammate who’s trying to correct YOUR mistake,” sports media personality Trey Wingo added.

“I would fight this dude 10000% if he was my teammate,” another said.

Wait a second … so now he's blaming Trai Turner for this, when Turner was trying to clean up his mistake? https://t.co/Ii0I39xrt3 — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 10, 2021

Others even feel this mistake is grounds for the Steelers to part ways with the talented young wideout.

“He’s going to be part of the trade package for a QB lol,” one fan wrote.

“Cut. Fired. Released. Adios,” another suggested.

This is a perfect description of the type of teammate you NEVER want on your team. “Alexa… show me a loser mentality” https://t.co/gEmUkVbZkw — Bryce Small (@Bryce_Smalls3) December 10, 2021

Chase Claypool ranks second in Steelers receiving behind Diontae Johnson with 753 yards and one touchdown.

With last night’s loss, Pittsburgh fall to 6-6-1 on the year.