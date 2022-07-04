Look: Chet Holmgren's Official Height Revealed By Thunder

PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 17: Chet Holmgren #34 of Gonzaga Bulldogs looks up while taking on the Georgia State Panthers during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at the Moda Center on March 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images) Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder have officially revealed Chet Holmgren's height heading into the NBA Summer League.

Holmgren is listed as 7'1 on the roster, per Legion Hoops.

Holmgren was the second-overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and is set to be a big part of the Thunder's future. He played one season at Gonzaga as a freshman and was one of the best players in the country.

He's joining a Thunder team that finished 14th in the Western Conference this past season with a 24-58 record.

He finished the 2021-22 season averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds per game. He also shot 60% from the floor and was 39% from three-point range.

Holmgren will look to put up similar numbers when the NBA Summer League starts on Thursday, Jul. 7. It will then go Jul. 17.