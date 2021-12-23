Look: Chicago Bears Announce Significant Roster Move

The Chicago Bears will likely be without veteran defensive lineman Akiem Hicks in Week 16.

On Thursday, the team moved the 11th-year pro to the reserve/COVID-19 list — making him doubtful to take the field for Sunday’s matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

We have placed Akiem Hicks on the reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/IaUYLrbAMs — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 23, 2021

After missing four games with an ankle injury, Hicks returned to the field for Monday night’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Making his eighth start of the year, the former Pro Bowler notched a solid outing in his return — registering 2.0 sacks and four quarterback hits.

This Week 15 appearance was Hicks’ first multiple sack performance since 2017.

“You saw the game that he had,” head coach Matt Nagy said after the game. “You could feel it. You know that opposing [offenses] are always completely aware of where he’s at, and there’s impact plays in there. When you’re out there making those plays, you’re helping out the second level, you’re helping out the third level. He’s done that his entire time here in Chicago. We appreciate that, we know that and I think you felt that [Monday] night.”

With the addition of Hicks, the Bears now have 10 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Chicago will face off against the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.