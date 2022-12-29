Look: Chicago Bears Respond To Prominent Job Rumor

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 14: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen on a bench during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears are currently looking for a new President/CEO and have zeroed in on one candidate for the job.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Kevin Warren, who's the commissioner of the Big Ten, has emerged as the top candidate for the job. He's interviewed for it in person and is considered to be a finalist.

The Bears organization has now responded to this report and has confirmed that they haven't announced a timeline for naming the replacement for former President/CEO Ted Phillips.

“We have not set a timeline for announcing Ted Phillip’s successor. Our search team has cast a wide net, spoken to many outstanding candidates & looks forward to introducing our next President and CEO at the process’s conclusion," a statement read.

Phillips announced that he would be stepping down from his role after the 2022 season. He has been the President/CEO of the team for the last 23 years and has been in the organization for four decades.

If Warren were to get the role, it would create a gaping hole in the Big Ten's leadership.

For the Bears, it would be a massive hire as they try and get back to relevancy.