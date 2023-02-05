Look: Chiefs General Manager Has Warning For Rest Of NFL

KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: A general view during the game between the New York Giants and the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 29, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In five years with Patrick Mahomes as the starter, the Kansas City Chiefs have reached five conference championship games and are hoping to win their second Super Bowl in three attempts.

In a recent conversation with ESPN.com, Chiefs GM Brett Veach had a pretty telling comment about his team and his quarterback, saying, "When you have Pat Mahomes, we're wired to go after it every year."

Veach's statement began to go viral around the NFL world.

"Veach should be GM of year," a fan said.

"Easily the best GM the Chiefs have ever had," another tweeted.

"And yet all I ever hear is... The [window]," a user replied.

"I mean… yeah?" another commented.

Veach's comments mirror those of Joe Burrow who said the Bengals' Super Bowl window is as long as his career.

We don't see any lies.