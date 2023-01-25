Look: Chiefs Player Responds To The Joe Burrow Nickname

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Justin Reid #20 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 10, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton is feeling confident heading into Sunday's AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Towards the end of last Sunday's Bengals-Bills game, he was fired up on the sideline as the Bengals were about to advance and said, "We'll see y'all in Burrowhead" to some of his teammates.

Hilton is saying that because of how the Bengals went to Arrowhead Stadium last year and erased a 21-3 deficit to lift the Bengals to a 27-24 victory. The win send the Bengals to the Super Bowl before they lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

Chiefs safety Justin Reid caught wind of that comment and didn't appreciate it.

"I think we all saw it. We are gonna let our play on the field speak for us," Reid said.

That sounds like someone who is tired of losing to the Bengals. Over the last two seasons, the Chiefs have lost three straight games to the Bengals, including back on Dec. 4 by three, 27-24.

They'll look to put that streak to an end on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. ET. It'll be televised by CBS.