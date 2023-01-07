Look: Chiefs, Raiders Held Moment Of Support For Damar Hamlin

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of the field prior to the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on September 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After Damar Hamlin's scary incident on Monday night that led to him being revived on the field and spending time in the ICU, the entire NFL family rejoiced in the positive news thats come out in recent days.

Prior to kickoff of the Chiefs-Raiders Saturday, both teams observed a moment of support as he continues to fight his way back to health.

Fans reacted to the touching tribute on Twitter.

"I'm still praying!" a user said. "#LoveForDamar."

"All this is nice but I hope the NFL does right by Hamlin in the event he can’t ever play again. Thats the support I really wanna see," another tweeted.

"This is what I'm sayin," a tearful fan replied.

"Surreal and beautiful."

"NFL a family man," a Panthers fan commented.

Hamlin has reportedly communicated with teammates and has made tremendous progress in his recovery. However, he still remains in intensive care.