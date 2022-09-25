Look: Chiefs Star Apologizes Following Sunday's Loss

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs were stunned by the winless Colts on Sunday, but All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce is taking accountability for the loss.

"KC…. You deserve better out of me," Kelce tweeted. "Should have put the game away when I had the chance. Hats off to the colts, they got us… back to work asap!!!"

While one play is never the reason for a loss, Kelce dropped a touchdown that he would usually put in his back pocket.

All in all, Kelce played well. But it's that one play that's going to motivate him to play even better throughout the practice week as the Chiefs prepare to head down to Tampa Bay for a Super Bowl LV rematch.