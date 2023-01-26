Look: Chiefs Star Has 1-Word Response To Bengals Question

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

In just a few days the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Kansas City chiefs in the AFC Title game for the second straight year.

The Bengals used an epic comeback against Patrick Mahomes and company to defeat the Chiefs in Kansas City last season. However, one Chiefs linebacker isn't too worried about the Bengals offense.

Linebacker Willie Gay was asked what impresses him the most about the Cincinnati offense. He gave a very short answer.

"What is it about the Bengals offense that impresses you the most?" a reporter asked the Chiefs linebacker.

"Nothing," Gay responded bluntly.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow and company have been on fire recently and just dispatched the Buffalo Bills in a blowout win.

Gay will find out first hand just how versatile the Bengals offense is this weekend.

Kansas City and Cincinnati kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.