Look: Chiefs Star Reveals Why He Won't Talk To Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

When the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend, one Chiefs player won't be talking to Tom Brady.

Last weekend, defensive tackle Chris Jones was called for a flag when he said something to Indianapolis Colts. It's unclear what Jones said, but the officials deemed it worthy of a flag.

Kansas City might have won the game without the penalty, so Jones wants to make sure that doesn't happen again. As such, he won't be doing much talking with Tom Brady this weekend.

"I will not exchange nothing with Tom. I'm not getting no flags, okay? I don't know what is allowed and what's not allowed so I'm not saying nothing. It's going to be a clean game."

That's probably a smart decision on Chris' part. Brady is known to do a little talking on the field, so Jones would be wise to steer clear - unless he's sacking the seven-time Super Bowl champion, that is.

Kansas City and Tampa Bay kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday night.