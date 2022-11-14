Look: Chiefs Wide Receiver Not Happy With The NFL
Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling called the NFL into question following Sunday's game vs. the Jags.
After no flags were thrown on two separate Andre Cisco hits on Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster respectively (one of which knocked Smith-Schuster out of the game), MVS tweeted:
"Maybe I don’t understand the rules of targeting, helmet to helmet, or unnecessary roughness. Y’all protecting us?"
Fans reacted to the Chiefs wideout's tweet over the weekend.
"If this ain’t a penalty idk what is," a user replied. "NFL let’s get consistent on some things."
"Go off [king]," another said.
"Just unbelievable that no penalty called on either," another fan commented. "I just don't get the inconsistent calls."
"That’s two in one game and he stayed in?" another asked. "Come on now."
"Str8 bs."
"And yet this WAS a penalty," a Chiefs fan tweeted. "Where's the consistency in enforcing the rules?"
Valdes-Scantling's tweet mirrors his postgame comments. Telling reporters after the game:
Those kind of hits are not welcome in this game, because we’re all playing and putting our lives on the line every single play and you never want to see a guy go down like that. For me to come in and get the same kind of hit two plays later and there’s no flag, no penalty, you know, are they protecting us?