Look: Chiefs Wide Receiver Not Happy With The NFL

CINCINNATI, OH - JANUARY 02: A Kansas City Chiefs helmet sits before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling called the NFL into question following Sunday's game vs. the Jags.

After no flags were thrown on two separate Andre Cisco hits on Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster respectively (one of which knocked Smith-Schuster out of the game), MVS tweeted:

"Maybe I don’t understand the rules of targeting, helmet to helmet, or unnecessary roughness. Y’all protecting us?"

Fans reacted to the Chiefs wideout's tweet over the weekend.

"If this ain’t a penalty idk what is," a user replied. "NFL let’s get consistent on some things."

"Go off [king]," another said.

"Just unbelievable that no penalty called on either," another fan commented. "I just don't get the inconsistent calls."

"That’s two in one game and he stayed in?" another asked. "Come on now."

"Str8 bs."

"And yet this WAS a penalty," a Chiefs fan tweeted. "Where's the consistency in enforcing the rules?"

Valdes-Scantling's tweet mirrors his postgame comments. Telling reporters after the game: