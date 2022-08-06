Look: Chiefs WR Calls Out Cooper Kupp's Top-5 WR List

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 13: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams runs against a tackle by Anthony Brown #30 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at SoFi Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

On Friday, reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp named his top-five NFL wide receivers heading into the 2022 season.

The record-setting wideout kept his own name off the list — instead naming five other elite wide receiver options.

Here's Kupp's top five:

Davante Adams Justin Jefferson Stefon Diggs Ja'Marr Chase Odell Beckham Jr.

With the amount of wide receiver talent in the NFL right now, there's going to be some notable omissions from every list.

One of the most glaring absences on Kupp's list is All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman took to Twitter to call out Kupp for leaving his former teammate off the list.

Hardman not only believes Hill is top five — he thinks he belongs in the top two.

"Lol I never understand how these folks just don’t put @cheetah in they top 5 well top 2," he wrote on Twitter.

Hill, now a member of the Miami Dolphins roster, has logged six-straight Pro-Bowl selections. This past season, he reeled in 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns — continuing his reputation as one of the most dynamic deep-ball threats in the league.

What do you think of Kupp's top-five list? Where would you rank Hill?