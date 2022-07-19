Look: Chris Berman Photo Went Viral On Monday Evening
On Monday night, Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals won the Home Run Derby with a terrific display of hitting.
However, Soto wasn't the lasting image of the night. No, that honor went to longtime ESPN star and announcer Chris Berman.
Standing on set with ESPN analyst Tim Kurkjian and ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, it became evident just how large of a human being Berman is. Now, Kurkjian is admittedly very short. He reportedly stand about 5-foot-4 or 5-foot-5.
Passan is a bit taller, though it's unclear just how tall he is - possibly around 5-foot-9. Berman, though, makes those men look tiny.
Standing in at 6-foot-5, Berman dwarfed his ESPN co-hosts for the night.
Check it out.
Berman looks like he could be playing on the offensive line for an NFL team, rather than calling the Home Run Derby.