Look: Chris Berman Photo Went Viral On Monday Evening

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Broadcaster Chris Berman of ESPN is seen on the field before Game Two of the 2015 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium on October 28, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

On Monday night, Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals won the Home Run Derby with a terrific display of hitting.

However, Soto wasn't the lasting image of the night. No, that honor went to longtime ESPN star and announcer Chris Berman.

Standing on set with ESPN analyst Tim Kurkjian and ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, it became evident just how large of a human being Berman is. Now, Kurkjian is admittedly very short. He reportedly stand about 5-foot-4 or 5-foot-5.

Passan is a bit taller, though it's unclear just how tall he is - possibly around 5-foot-9. Berman, though, makes those men look tiny.

Standing in at 6-foot-5, Berman dwarfed his ESPN co-hosts for the night.

Check it out.

Berman looks like he could be playing on the offensive line for an NFL team, rather than calling the Home Run Derby.