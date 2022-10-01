Look: Chris Fowler Releases Afternoon Update On Lee Corso

September 14, 2013: ESPN Chris Fowler live on set during the College Game Day between the University of Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M University Aggies at Kyle Field Stadium in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Patrick Green/ Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

This Saturday morning, fans were surprised to see no Lee Corso on ESPN's College GameDay.

Rece Davis, the show's host, explained that Corso woke up feeling "under the weather."

ESPN's Chris Fowler, meanwhile, just released a video addressing Corso's status.

Fowler has spoken with Corso this Saturday afternoon. The 87-year-old is doing well and was even "cracking jokes" during his conversation with Fowler.

"I am really relieved and reassured after talking with my dear friend and the living legend, Lee Corso," said Fowler. " He wasn't able to be on GameDay this morning. Something didn't feel right today. He just wanted to have some tests done. But he did those tests. He's feeling fine. He's in good spirits. He was making jokes on the phone. It bothered him not to be able to be there and make the headgear pick of the Clemson Tigers in line with Christian Wilkins. But he did the right thing. Lee values his privacy. He's turned off his phone. But he wants everybody to know how much he appreciates their positive energy and the well-wishers and we look forward to seeing him real soon. But it's all good. Coach is fine, appreciates the support. And like I said I'm relieved that he is his old self making jokes."

We miss you, Lee. Get some rest and enjoy Week 5 of the college football season.

Fowler, meanwhile, will be on the call this evening for the Clemson vs. NC State game on ABC.