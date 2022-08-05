Look: Chris Godwin Is Back On The Field For Buccaneers

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw a familiar on the practice field this morning - and the team couldn't be happier.

Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin was spotted on the practice field for the Buccaneers at training camp today. He was practicing with the rest of the team and did not have a no-contact jersey on - all great signs.

Godwin's 2021 season ended with a torn ACL and a sprained MCL. He missed the final three weeks of the regular season as well as the Bucs' playoff run.

Fans were thrilled to have their Pro Bowl receiver back in the fold. A lot of them were shocked to see him back in full pads after such a relatively short layoff from a serious injury:

"Godwin is not human," one fan wrote.

"Somewhere, Godwin is drinking the essence of gelflings to be back on the field," wrote another.

"Boy these new ACL’s be Plug and Play," a third fan joked.

The 2021 season saw Chris Godwin record a career-high 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. He wound up leading the team in receptions and yards while finishing third in touchdowns.

With Godwin and Mike Evans, the Buccaneers have one of the best receiving corps in the NFL.