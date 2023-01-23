Look: Chris Holtmann Not Happy With Ohio State's Schedule
Ohio State men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann doesn't like one aspect of his team's schedule.
He spoke on 97.1 The Fan out of Ohio on Monday and said that he was displeased with the number of weekend home games his team got once the schedule was released. He felt that the number was too few.
"That's when you're able to get a lot of your fans out, that's when you're able to get families to the game," Holtmann said.
So far this season, the Buckeyes have only played one weekend home game in Columbus. It came this past Saturday against the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team the Buckeyes beat by 16, 93-77.
They only have two more weekend home games during the rest of the regular season before the Big Ten Tournament starts.
The Buckeyes will likely get more weekend home games next season but for right now, they'll have to make do with what they have.