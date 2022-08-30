Look: Chris Rock Under Fire For His Nicole Brown Simpson Joke

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

While on tour, Chris Rock revealed that he was asked to host next year's Oscars. He won't be accepting that offer.

According to The Arizona Republic, Rock compared returning to the Oscars like returning to the scene of a crime. For those who don't remember, Rock was slapped by Will Smith at this year's Oscars.

Rock then took things a bit too far and made a very insensitive comment about the late Nicole Brown Simpson.

Rock apparently referenced the murder trial of O.J. Simpson. His ex-wife's killing began with her leaving a pair of glasses at a restaurant.

The famous comedian claims returning to the Oscars would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson to go back to the restaurant

This comment from Rock is receiving a lot of attention on social media.

"Chris Rock is doing nothing but showing us exactly why Will Smith slapped the taste outta his mouth," one person said.

Another person tweeted, "Chris Rock is not a good person and says very slappable things very often."

Rock has not yet responded to all the backlash from his Nicole Brown Simpson remark.