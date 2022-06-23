Look: Chris Simms Reacts To Texas Landing Arch Manning
Just a few hours ago, Steve Sarkisian landed his highest-rated recruit as the head coach of the Texas Longhorns.
To be frank, he'll likely never land a recruit like this again. That's because the Longhorns earned a commitment from the highest-rated recruit in the 2023 class and one of the highest-rated recruits in history.
Arch Manning, a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, announced his commitment to Texas today. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is the No. 1 overall recruit in the class.
Needless to say, Longhorns fans were hyped about the news. That includes former Longhorns quarterback Chris Simms.
He took to Twitter with a very simple message about what Manning's commitment means for Texas.
"Yeah! Damn this is big for Texas," he said.
Earlier this afternoon, Academy Award-winning actor and Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey, had a message for Manning. "Manning up #hookem," McConaughey wrote in a post on Twitter.
It's the second elite quarterback recruit the Longhorns have landed over the past few months. Former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers decided to leave Columbus for Austin.