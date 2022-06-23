Look: Chris Simms Reacts To Texas Landing Arch Manning

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Just a few hours ago, Steve Sarkisian landed his highest-rated recruit as the head coach of the Texas Longhorns.

To be frank, he'll likely never land a recruit like this again. That's because the Longhorns earned a commitment from the highest-rated recruit in the 2023 class and one of the highest-rated recruits in history.

Arch Manning, a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, announced his commitment to Texas today. The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is the No. 1 overall recruit in the class.

Needless to say, Longhorns fans were hyped about the news. That includes former Longhorns quarterback Chris Simms.

He took to Twitter with a very simple message about what Manning's commitment means for Texas.

"Yeah! Damn this is big for Texas," he said.

Earlier this afternoon, Academy Award-winning actor and Texas superfan Matthew McConaughey, had a message for Manning. "Manning up #hookem," McConaughey wrote in a post on Twitter.

It's the second elite quarterback recruit the Longhorns have landed over the past few months. Former Ohio State quarterback Quinn Ewers decided to leave Columbus for Austin.