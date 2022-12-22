Look: Chrissy Teigen's "Storks Illustrated" Photo Goes Viral

One of the most iconic models to suit up for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was Chrissy Teigen.

She's posted in numerous issues, including the body paint section. As one of the most well-known models to take part in the shoot, Teigen has gone on to grow a massive social media following.

Her followers were in for a treat this week when she threw it back to her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit days. Well, kind of.

A very pregnant Chrissy Teigen posted a bikini photo from the beach with a hilarious caption.

"storks illustrated? I don’t know," she joked.

Here's more about Teigen, via Sports Illustrated Swimsuit:

Chrissy Teigen joined SI Swimsuit upon a recommendation from friend and fellow SI Swimsuit model Brooklyn Decker. She won Rookie of the Year in 2010 and appeared on the 2014 cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge. Known for her quick wit and sense of humor, Chrissy has become one of Twitter's most popular personalities to follow. In 2016, she published a cookbook, Cravings, that became a New York Times bestseller. She’s married to musician John Legend and the couple have two children, Luna and Miles.

