Look: Christen Harper Shares New Swimsuit Photo

Over the weekend, a plethora of models took to the runway for Swim Week.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models stole the show, with Christen Harper among those taking part. Over the past few days, she's shared a series of new posts on social media.

One of those was a backstage look during the runway portion of Swim Week.

"Backstage moments with @si_swimsuit," she said on Instagram.

Harper, a California native, was one of the winners of 2021's Swim Search.

It's been a pretty good year for Harper, who got engaged to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Now she making headlines for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on and off the runway.

