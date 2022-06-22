Look: Christen Harper Shares Racy Vacation Photos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Jared Goff and Christen Harper attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

It's been an incredible past two months for model Christen Harper.

Last month, Harper celebrated the launch of the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. This month, she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend and NFL quarterback, Jared Goff.

Following the engagement, Harper shared a series of photos on her Instagram page. In the photos, she could be seen celebrating her engagement with Goff along with her friends - most of them models.

Needless to say, the photos caught the eye of those on social media.

"Still on cloud 9 from the best weekend of my life," she said in the post.

Harper and Goff have been linked together since early 2019. Now they'll be busy planning their wedding day.

Congratulations to the couple on their engagement!